'Real Work For Maharashtra Matters, Not Attention Seeking Posts': BJP Leader Ashish Shelar's Sharp Political Message To Raj Thackeray

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday shared a detailed statement on social media invoking cultural pride, Marathi identity and ideological positioning in Maharashtra. The message began with an invocation to Mother Bhavani, expressing hope for positive developments for Maharashtra and the Marathi people.

In his statement, Shelar said some political posts are written only to gain attention and make people think, indirectly suggesting that social media commentary alone cannot replace sustained work on cultural and linguistic preservation.

आई भवानी यांच्या हातून महाराष्ट्रासाठी, मराठी माणसासाठी काही तरी कृतीशील घडो !



श्रीमान राज ठाकरे यांच्या पोस्टची दखल घ्यावी असे विशेष त्यात काही नाही. पण काही तरी घडत असताना.. आपल्या स्वभावाप्रमाणे स्वतःची दखल घेतली जावी, मी कसा यात नाही? आणि म्हणूनच तर ही पोस्ट लिहिली गेली… — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) February 11, 2026

References To Global Cultural Representation Of Maharashtra

Shelar referred to recent international engagements linked to Maharashtra’s heritage, including recognition of forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and cultural representation linked to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at global platforms. He said such moments prompted reflection on whether enough has been done to promote Marathi language, folk arts, dialects, traditions and cultural identity.

He stressed that Maharashtra’s cultural ecosystem includes folk traditions, local deities, dialect diversity and historical legacy, and these must be preserved alongside modern development.

RSS Centenary, Mother Tongue Debate Highlighted

Referring to the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Shelar mentioned lectures delivered during commemorative programmes. He highlighted the emphasis on education in mother tongue and promoting use of native languages in daily life.

He said organisations and political groups linked to the broader ideological ecosystem have consistently supported regional languages and particularly Marathi in Maharashtra. He added that the organisation originated on Marathi soil and continues to be led by individuals connected to the state.

Political Undertones And Questions Raised

The statement also raised political questions around past alliances and ideological positioning. Shelar questioned political choices made during past elections and alliances, particularly in the context of regional identity and historical events linked to the formation of Maharashtra.

He said linguistic and regional identity remains central to Maharashtra’s political and social structure, adding that Marathi identity and cultural pride remain core to his party’s position.

Appeal For Positive Work For Maharashtra

Concluding the message, Shelar said real contribution lies in sustained work for society, culture and state identity rather than seeking attention through posts. He reiterated commitment towards Marathi language, Hindutva ideology and Maharashtra’s development.

He ended with a prayer seeking strength and positive direction for the country, Maharashtra and Marathi society, urging focus on meaningful work for cultural and social progress.