 'Real Work For Maharashtra Matters, Not Attention Seeking Posts': BJP Leader Ashish Shelar’s Sharp Political Message To Raj Thackeray
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Real Work For Maharashtra Matters, Not Attention Seeking Posts': BJP Leader Ashish Shelar’s Sharp Political Message To Raj Thackeray

'Real Work For Maharashtra Matters, Not Attention Seeking Posts': BJP Leader Ashish Shelar’s Sharp Political Message To Raj Thackeray

BJP leader Ashish Shelar shared a detailed post emphasising Marathi identity, RSS ideology and the importance of mother tongue education. The statement, seen as an indirect response to Raj Thackeray, also referenced Maharashtra’s cultural legacy, centenary celebrations of the RSS and political alignments.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
'Real Work For Maharashtra Matters, Not Attention Seeking Posts': BJP Leader Ashish Shelar’s Sharp Political Message To Raj Thackeray |

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday shared a detailed statement on social media invoking cultural pride, Marathi identity and ideological positioning in Maharashtra. The message began with an invocation to Mother Bhavani, expressing hope for positive developments for Maharashtra and the Marathi people.

In his statement, Shelar said some political posts are written only to gain attention and make people think, indirectly suggesting that social media commentary alone cannot replace sustained work on cultural and linguistic preservation.

References To Global Cultural Representation Of Maharashtra

Shelar referred to recent international engagements linked to Maharashtra’s heritage, including recognition of forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and cultural representation linked to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at global platforms. He said such moments prompted reflection on whether enough has been done to promote Marathi language, folk arts, dialects, traditions and cultural identity.

FPJ Shorts
'Real Work For Maharashtra Matters, Not Attention Seeking Posts': BJP Leader Ashish Shelar’s Sharp Political Message To Raj Thackeray
'Real Work For Maharashtra Matters, Not Attention Seeking Posts': BJP Leader Ashish Shelar’s Sharp Political Message To Raj Thackeray
India Has Over 400 Space Startups, Investment Crosses Over $500 Million: Jitendra Singh
India Has Over 400 Space Startups, Investment Crosses Over $500 Million: Jitendra Singh
India's White-Collar Hiring In Quick Commerce Up 21%: Report
India's White-Collar Hiring In Quick Commerce Up 21%: Report
Anil Kapoor's 'Super Woman' & Wifey Sunita Stuns In ₹1,62 L Organza Silk Kurta At Sonam's Godh Bharai
Anil Kapoor's 'Super Woman' & Wifey Sunita Stuns In ₹1,62 L Organza Silk Kurta At Sonam's Godh Bharai

He stressed that Maharashtra’s cultural ecosystem includes folk traditions, local deities, dialect diversity and historical legacy, and these must be preserved alongside modern development.

RSS Centenary, Mother Tongue Debate Highlighted

Referring to the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Shelar mentioned lectures delivered during commemorative programmes. He highlighted the emphasis on education in mother tongue and promoting use of native languages in daily life.

He said organisations and political groups linked to the broader ideological ecosystem have consistently supported regional languages and particularly Marathi in Maharashtra. He added that the organisation originated on Marathi soil and continues to be led by individuals connected to the state.

Read Also
Mumbai Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar Urges Helipad At Bandra Reclamation For Coastal Emergencies
article-image

Political Undertones And Questions Raised

The statement also raised political questions around past alliances and ideological positioning. Shelar questioned political choices made during past elections and alliances, particularly in the context of regional identity and historical events linked to the formation of Maharashtra.

He said linguistic and regional identity remains central to Maharashtra’s political and social structure, adding that Marathi identity and cultural pride remain core to his party’s position.

Appeal For Positive Work For Maharashtra

Concluding the message, Shelar said real contribution lies in sustained work for society, culture and state identity rather than seeking attention through posts. He reiterated commitment towards Marathi language, Hindutva ideology and Maharashtra’s development.

He ended with a prayer seeking strength and positive direction for the country, Maharashtra and Marathi society, urging focus on meaningful work for cultural and social progress.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Real Work For Maharashtra Matters, Not Attention Seeking Posts': BJP Leader Ashish Shelar’s Sharp...
'Real Work For Maharashtra Matters, Not Attention Seeking Posts': BJP Leader Ashish Shelar’s Sharp...
Mumbai Fire Brigade To Serve Notice To Vile Parle's Suvidha Pearl After Safety Lapse Claims Life
Mumbai Fire Brigade To Serve Notice To Vile Parle's Suvidha Pearl After Safety Lapse Claims Life
Maharashtra: Mass Copying Reported In Class 12 English Exam At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; 23 Booked
Maharashtra: Mass Copying Reported In Class 12 English Exam At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; 23 Booked
India’s First Musical Road Inaugurated On Mumbai Coastal Corridor By CM Devendra Fadnavis, ‘Jai...
India’s First Musical Road Inaugurated On Mumbai Coastal Corridor By CM Devendra Fadnavis, ‘Jai...
Maharashtra Govt Legalizes Email Notices To Speed Up Land Revenue Cases
Maharashtra Govt Legalizes Email Notices To Speed Up Land Revenue Cases