 'Where Is India Bloc?': Sanjay Raut Criticises Alliance For Lack Of Communication & Action Despite Many Issues In India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised the INDIA Bloc, saying it becomes active only before Lok Sabha polls and lacks coordination otherwise. Speaking in Mumbai, Raut said raising issues only in Parliament isn’t enough, citing disruptions like Rahul Gandhi’s mic being switched off. He urged the alliance to stay vigilant year-round.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday criticised the functioning of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, alleging that the alliance becomes active only in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections and lacks consistent coordination on major national issues.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut said there is little communication among alliance partners during non-election periods. According to him, the bloc comes together only when general elections approach, while for months and even years there is no structured interaction between constituent parties.

Raut said that restricting the alliance’s role to raising issues in Parliament was not enough, particularly when Opposition leaders often face disruptions inside the House. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he claimed that the Opposition is not even allowed to speak freely in Parliament, and therefore must find ways to take issues to the public outside the legislature.

He stressed that the alliance should function as a year-round political platform rather than an arrangement activated only before elections. Raut cited a range of issues that, according to him, require coordinated opposition action, including farmers’ distress, law and order concerns, and the ongoing situation in Manipur.

He also criticised what he described as the alliance’s limited response to economic and agricultural policies, claiming that merely voicing concerns inside Parliament would not be enough to address the challenges faced by farmers and other vulnerable sections.

On the question of leadership within the bloc, Raut dismissed recent suggestions that leaders such as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin should head the alliance, calling such remarks “personal opinions.” He said any decision regarding leadership or organisational structure should be taken only after a formal meeting of all alliance partners.

When asked about a possible leadership changes within the alliance, Raut said suggestions that leaders like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee or Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin should lead the bloc were personal opinions.

Raut added that the INDIA bloc must remain active and maintain regular communication among its leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and others, rather than waiting for election season to coordinate.

(With ANI Inputs)

