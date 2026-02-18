From Maratha Heritage To Gateway of India Light Show: How French President Macron Witnessed Cultural Blend In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The visit of French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai was not limited to official meetings with PM Modi. Alongside diplomatic engagements, the French leader also experienced a vibrant mix of culture, cinema and history during his time in the city.

During his meeting with PM Modi, the two leaders also witnessed a cultural performance showcasing the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Taj Hotel. The traditional dance showcased Maharashtra’s rich history and warrior legacy.

During the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 at the Gateway of India, Mumbai's heritage structure was illuminated with a grand sound and light show.

The visuals showed immersive projections and realistic lighting, creating a striking experience during the high-profile event in the evening. The spectacular showcase blended with the AI Summit in Delhi, where Macron will be present.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Not just this, Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, during their stay in Mumbai, also interacted with filmmakers and actors, showing the worldwide reach of Indian cinema. Among those present were Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Manoj Bajpayee, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha and filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan. Grammy-winning music composer Ricky Kej, director Kanu Behl, and French designer Christian Louboutin also attended the gathering. The group posed for photographs, marking a moment that blended diplomacy with creative dialogue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

From Jogging At Marine Drive To Strolling At CST Station

Hours after he arrived in Mumbai, President Macron surprised locals by stepping out for a morning jog along the city’s iconic Marine Drive. Dressed in a navy blue athletic T-shirt, black shorts and running shoes, the French leader blended into the morning crowd as he jogged along with security personnel.

The jog started from the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and continued via Maharshi Karve Marg, passing Churchgate station, Oval Ground and Regal Chowk, before looping back towards the hotel via Marine Drive near the Coastal Road.

Not just this, the French President, after wrapping up a packed schedule of official engagements, made an unscheduled late-night visit to the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station. President Macron was accompanied by his wife and was seen leisurely walking through the premises.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Highlights Of Modi-Macron Mumbai Meet

PM Modi and Macron's talks focused on key areas including defence, advanced technology, trade, clean energy and global strategic collaboration. A major highlight of the meetings was the joint inauguration of the India–France Year of Innovation 2026. The leaders also discussed cooperation in defence manufacturing, civil nuclear energy, space exploration, climate action, clean energy solutions and artificial intelligence.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/



