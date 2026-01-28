 Ajit Pawar No More: Devastated Pawar Family Breaks Down In Tears As They Arrive At Baramati Medical College; Supriya Sule, Sunetra Crying Inconsolably - VIDEO
Devastating visuals of the Pawar family crying inconsolably have surfaced from Baramati Medical College, as they arrive to bid a final goodbye to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash earlier in the day.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Supriya Sule, Sunetra Crying Inconsolably | X/@JantaJournal

Baramati: Devastating visuals of the Pawar family crying inconsolably have surfaced from Baramati Medical College, as they arrive to bid a final goodbye to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash earlier in the day.

Videos showing Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, and his cousin, Supriya Sule, crying inconsolably have surfaced. The visuals also show a teary-eyed Rohit Pawar.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)

