Ajit Pawar No More: Devastated Pawar Family Breaks Down In Tears As They Arrive At Baramati Medical College; Supriya Sule, Sunetra Crying Inconsolably - VIDEO

Baramati: Devastating visuals of the Pawar family crying inconsolably have surfaced from Baramati Medical College, as they arrive to bid a final goodbye to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash earlier in the day.
Videos showing Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, and his cousin, Supriya Sule, crying inconsolably have surfaced. The visuals also show a teary-eyed Rohit Pawar.
(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)
FPJ Shorts
