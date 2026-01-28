 FPJ Exclusive | 'Humble Till The End': Neighbours Remember Ajit Pawar’s Bodyguard Vidip Dilip Jadhav, Who Died In The Baramati Plane Crash
FPJ Exclusive | 'Humble Till The End': Neighbours Remember Ajit Pawar's Bodyguard Vidip Dilip Jadhav, Who Died In The Baramati Plane Crash

FPJ Exclusive | 'Humble Till The End': Neighbours Remember Ajit Pawar’s Bodyguard Vidip Dilip Jadhav, Who Died In The Baramati Plane Crash

Residents of Kalwa’s Vitawa area mourn the death of Vidip Dilip Jadhav, a trusted bodyguard of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash. Neighbours describe him as humble and disciplined, while urging a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the tragedy.

Nirmeeti PatoleUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
article-image

The quiet lanes of Vitawa in Kalwa, Thane, were steeped in grief on Wednesday as residents mourned the death of Vidip Dilip Jadhav, the personal bodyguard of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who lost his life in a tragic plane crash while travelling with him.

The Free Press Journal spoke to Jadhav’s neighbours, who described the loss as devastating and sudden, leaving the entire locality struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. Jadhav is survived by his wife and two children, whose lives have been irrevocably altered by the incident.

Family plunged into shock

Neighbours said the family received the news late in the day, plunging their household into shock and disbelief. “His children are very young. It is heartbreaking. No family should have to face such a loss,” said a resident who has lived next to the Jadhav family for several years.

Despite Jadhav serving as Ajit Pawar’s bodyguard, residents said the family never spoke about his work or sought attention.

Humble despite proximity to power

Residents remembered Jadhav as a humble, soft spoken and grounded person who never flaunted his position, despite being entrusted with the security of one of Maharashtra’s most senior political leaders.

“He was Ajit Pawar’s bodyguard, but you would never know it from the way he carried himself. He lived like any other common man here,” said a neighbour.

People recalled seeing him leave early for duty and return quietly, often exchanging brief greetings. “He was disciplined, respectful and always calm. There was no sense of authority or pride in him,” another resident said.

article-image

Neighbours demand answers

Several residents stressed that a thorough investigation into the plane crash must be conducted. “When such a tragedy happens, especially involving senior leaders and their security staff, accountability becomes extremely important. The truth must come out,” a local resident said.

Neighbours said identifying those responsible would bring some measure of closure to the grieving family.

article-image

Loss felt across Vitawa and Kalwa

Residents described Jadhav’s death as an irreparable loss not just for his family, but for the entire Vitawa and Kalwa locality. “He stood for duty and discipline. His absence will be felt deeply,” said an elderly resident.

As the neighbourhood continues to mourn, locals said their thoughts remain with Jadhav’s wife and children, hoping they find strength in the days ahead.

