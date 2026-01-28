 Ajit Pawar No More: Deputy CM's Body Identified By His Wristwatch Following Plane Crash In Baramati
Ajit Pawar No More: Deputy CM's Body Identified By His Wristwatch Following Plane Crash In Baramati

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died after the Learjet 45 he was travelling in crashed and caught fire in Baramati. Pawar’s body was identified via his distinctive wristwatch, while other passengers were identified through clothing and personal items. Police will examine the black box, ATC communications, and maintenance records to determine the cause of the accident.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Baramati: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s body was identified by his wristwatch after the small aircraft carrying the Deputy CM and four others crashed and burst into flames in Baramati today, January 28, Maharashtra Police sources said, as reported by IANS. The Deputy CM was often seen wearing a wristwatch with a large silver dial and a prominent belt.

According to media reports, other passengers on the plane were identified through their clothing and personal items recovered from the wreckage. The accident occurred during the aircraft’s landing attempt in the Baramati area. The aircraft involved was a Learjet 45 bearing registration number VT-SSK, operated by VSR. Pawar was reportedly travelling with his personal security to Baramati to address a public rally scheduled at 11 am in connection with the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections.

Read Also
Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane & Other Sports Personalities Mourn Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM...
article-image

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Police said the black box will be examined to determine the technical condition of the aircraft during the flight and whether it was airworthy. "The wreckage's location and condition at the crash site will be thoroughly examined and photographed to determine the speed and angle of the aircraft's impact," police officials said.

"The cockpit voice recording will provide information about the pilots' conversations and decisions in the final moments," officials said, adding that all records related to the maintenance performed on the aircraft will also be reviewed. The pilot's communication records with Air Traffic Control (ATC) will be reviewed to determine the cause of the accident.

