 Baramati Plane Crash: Nation Mourns Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar; Leaders Across Political Spectrum Pay Tribute
The accidental death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic aircraft crash at Baramati has plunged the state and nation into deep mourning. Leaders across parties, including the President and Prime Minister, paid glowing tributes, calling it an irreparable loss. Maharashtra announced three days of state mourning and a state funeral with full honours.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The accidental death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic aircraft crash at Baramati has plunged the state and the nation into deep mourning. Condolences and tributes poured in from across the political spectrum, reflecting the towering stature of the senior leader and the profound impact of his sudden demise.

article-image

President Droupadi Murmu described Ajit Pawar’s death as an “irreparable loss” to the nation. Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, the President said Pawar’s contributions to Maharashtra’s development, particularly in the cooperative sector, would always be remembered. She extended her condolences to the bereaved families of all those who lost their lives in the accident and prayed for strength to endure the tragedy.

article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Ajit Pawar was “a leader of the people” with a strong grassroots connection. In his condolence message, the Prime Minister highlighted Pawar’s deep understanding of administrative matters and his passion for empowering the poor and the downtrodden. Calling his demise “shocking and saddening,” Modi conveyed condolences to Pawar’s family and countless admirers.

article-image


Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed Pawar’s death a personal loss to the NDA family. Describing him as a senior and dedicated colleague, Shah said Ajit Pawar had devoted over three decades of his life to the welfare of every section of society in Maharashtra. “Whenever we met, he would engage in detailed discussions on issues concerning the people of Maharashtra,” Shah said, adding that the entire NDA stood firmly with the Pawar family in this hour of grief.

article-image



Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep anguish, calling Ajit Pawar a “grounded mass leader, a friend and a colleague.” “I have lost a strong and large-hearted friend. This is a personal loss for me and an irreparable one for Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said. He noted that the day marked an extremely difficult moment for the state and also expressed condolences to the families of the four others who died in the accident.

article-image



Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the news as “unbelievable and shocking,” saying he felt as though he had lost an elder brother. Calling the day a “black day” for Maharashtra, Shinde said the state had lost a visionary, articulate and highly knowledgeable leader. He praised Pawar’s administrative skills, decisive leadership, and mastery over financial matters, recalling his clarity in policymaking and his respectful conduct even during firm decision-making.

article-image



Maharashtra and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat paid homage by observing two minutes of silence at Raj Bhavan. In his condolence message, the Governor prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to Pawar’s family, colleagues and supporters.

article-image



Ajit Pawar’s sister and senior NCP leader Supriya Sule expressed her grief in a single word, posting “Devastated!” as her whatsapp status, reflecting the family’s deep shock and sorrow.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray remembered Ajit Pawar as a strong leader and an able colleague. Recalling their time together in the Cabinet, Thackeray described Pawar as disciplined, well-versed in financial matters, and deeply committed to his responsibilities. “He was straightforward, large-hearted, and never carried grudges,” Thackeray said, adding that Pawar’s passing had created a major void in Maharashtra’s leadership.

