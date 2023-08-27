Air Quality Early Warning System To Alert Mumbaikars This Winter | Screengrab

Mumbai: Residents from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) who were severely impacted early this year due to high levels of air pollution can be better prepared this winter season.

Citizens can now access the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) on the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) portal to understand the real time and forecasted data on pollution levels in the city. A presentation of which was given at the India Clean Air Summit (ICAS) 2023, organised by the Center for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy (CSTEP).

A dedicated website (https://ews.tropmet.res.in/mumbai/index.php) put together to deliver detailed historical information, real time data as well as forecasts on the contribution of PM2.5 and PM10 emissions across 24 locations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Within the Greater Mumbai limits there are 20 air quality monitoring stations, some of them are at Navy Nagar, Malad West, Borivali East, Deonar, Powai, Mulund West, Bandra Kurla Complex and Chakala. The balance four are at Mahape, Vasai, Nerul and Kalyan.

While sharing details about the portal, Dr. Sachin Ghude, Scientist, IITM said, “Capturing PM2.5 levels of such unprecedented magnitude is a global rarity, and we faced considerable challenges in collecting such exceptional data from the city. Our AQEWS relies on pinpoint accuracy, starting with precise weather forecasts as a foundation.”

IITM has integrated satellite data on Aerosol Optical Depth (AOD - measure of the effect of aerosols polluting the air) from an extensive network of 420 air quality monitoring stations across India for such early warning systems, which are currently present in Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Dr. Pratima Singh, Senior Research Scientist, Air Quality, CSTEP, said, “More sensors are required to monitor every neighbourhood. Citizen science can play a crucial role with the housing societies taking the initiative to install Low Cost Sensors (LCS). Given the high accuracy level and reliability of LCS, citizens can participate by reducing emissions themselves and becoming responsible towards cutting down on air pollution and eventually improving their health. Authorities can also cover more ground through LCS to mitigate air pollution problems in a shorter time frame.”