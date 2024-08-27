 Air India Reschedules Mumbai-San Francisco Flight Without Proper Prior Intimation; Passengers Miss Connecting Flights Due To Unexpected Delay
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAir India Reschedules Mumbai-San Francisco Flight Without Proper Prior Intimation; Passengers Miss Connecting Flights Due To Unexpected Delay

Air India Reschedules Mumbai-San Francisco Flight Without Proper Prior Intimation; Passengers Miss Connecting Flights Due To Unexpected Delay

Initially, Air India staff reportedly offered vague and evasive responses to inquiries from passengers, leading to growing frustration. It was only later that the airline agreed to provide hotel accommodations for the stranded passengers.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
Air India | Representational Image

Mumbai: An Air India flight from Mumbai to San Francisco was unexpectedly rescheduled on Monday, leaving passengers frustrated and inconvenienced. The flight, initially set to depart at 1:25 pm, was postponed to 9 am on Tuesday without any clear explanation from the airline, causing confusion and distress among those affected.

Initially, Air India staff reportedly offered vague and evasive responses to inquiries from passengers, leading to growing frustration. It was only later that the airline agreed to provide hotel accommodations for the stranded passengers.

Operational Reasons Behind Unexpected Delay

According to a Hindustan Times report, an Air India spokesperson later cited 'operational reasons' for the delay, stating, "Air India flight AI179 of 26 August 2024 on the Mumbai-San Francisco sector has been rescheduled and is now expected to depart Mumbai at 9 am on 27 August 2024 due to operational reasons. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen delay."

FPJ Shorts
NFL: Denver Broncos Fan Punched As Violent Fight Erupts At Stadium; Video Goes Viral
NFL: Denver Broncos Fan Punched As Violent Fight Erupts At Stadium; Video Goes Viral
Top 5 Stocks For August 27: Indian Hotels, Ultratech, HCL Tech In Focus
Top 5 Stocks For August 27: Indian Hotels, Ultratech, HCL Tech In Focus
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: MBBS, BDS Merit List Declared, Choice Filling Begins
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: MBBS, BDS Merit List Declared, Choice Filling Begins
'Love Does Not Boast': Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Note After Reports Claim She Divorced Hardik Pandya As He Was 'Full Of Himself'
'Love Does Not Boast': Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Note After Reports Claim She Divorced Hardik Pandya As He Was 'Full Of Himself'
Read Also
DGCA Slaps Air India With A ₹90 Lakh Fine For Operating Flight With 'Non-Qualified' Crew Members
article-image

Passengers, caught off guard by the sudden rescheduling, faced major challenges. Dr Subhash Wadotkar, a resident of Jalgaon who was travelling to visit his family in the US, expressed his frustration while speaking to HT saying, “There was a lot of delay. The ground staff did not have information. A lot of passengers had connecting flights, which they will miss. Our time is wasted.”

A group of employees from a multinational corporation (MNC) also experienced considerable inconvenience. They ultimately cancelled their Air India tickets and rebooked on a KLM flight departing at 2 am on Tuesday, incurring additional costs. "We had to pay a huge difference in fare for booking on the KLM flight. We paid a difference of $400 per ticket. Our company will bear the extra costs," one of the employees told HT.

Read Also
Air India Flight AI 183 To San Francisco Delayed By 20 Hours; 'Passengers Faint After AC Failure,...
article-image

Hotel Accommodation, Cancellation With Full Refund Provided By Airline

In response to the situation, the Air India spokesperson mentioned that their ground staff at Mumbai airport was offering full support to affected passengers. "Hotel accommodation has been provided to the guests. Options of cancellation with a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date have also been offered to them. At Air India, safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our top priority," he confirmed.

This incident follows a similar one earlier this year, on May 24, when another Air India flight from Mumbai to San Francisco was delayed by 36 hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'100 Ft Statue Must Now Be Built,' Says Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar After 35 Foot Statue Of...

'100 Ft Statue Must Now Be Built,' Says Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar After 35 Foot Statue Of...

Air India Reschedules Mumbai-San Francisco Flight Without Proper Prior Intimation; Passengers Miss...

Air India Reschedules Mumbai-San Francisco Flight Without Proper Prior Intimation; Passengers Miss...

Mumbai Dating Scam: Amboli Police Files First FIR ; Investigate Alleged Conspiracy Over Inflated...

Mumbai Dating Scam: Amboli Police Files First FIR ; Investigate Alleged Conspiracy Over Inflated...

Mumbai: Bride Killed In 7 Months Of Marriage, HC Refuses To Suspend Mother-In-Law’s Sentence

Mumbai: Bride Killed In 7 Months Of Marriage, HC Refuses To Suspend Mother-In-Law’s Sentence

Bombay HC Imposes ₹1 Lakh Cost On German Company For Condoning Delay In Filing Appeal

Bombay HC Imposes ₹1 Lakh Cost On German Company For Condoning Delay In Filing Appeal