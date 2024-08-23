 DGCA Slaps Air India With A ₹90 Lakh Fine For Operating Flight With 'Non-Qualified' Crew Members
Air India Limited operated a flight commanded by a non-trainer line captain paired with a non-line-released first officer which has been viewed by the regulator as a serious scheduling incident having significant safety ramifications.

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Air India | Representational Image

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday imposed a financial penalty of Ninety Lakh rupees on Air India Limited for operating a flight with non-qualified crew members.

DGCA Imposes Ban On Air India

In addition, a penalty of Rupees Six Lakhs and Rupees Three Lakhs respectively is imposed on the Director Operations and Director Training of Air India.

Further, the concerned pilot has been warned to exercise caution to prevent such occurrences in future.

article-image

The incident came to the notice of DGCA through a voluntary report submitted by Air India Limited on 10th July 2024.

The incident came to the notice of DGCA through a voluntary report submitted by Air India Limited on 10th July 2024.

Taking cognizance of this incident, the regulator undertook comprehensive investigations into Air India Limited operations including examination of documentation and spot check of Air India Limited Scheduling Facility.

Failed To Provide Justification

Based on the investigation, it was prima facie revealed that there are deficiencies and multiple violations of the regulatory provisions by several post holders and staff, which could significantly affect safety.

The concerned commander of the flight and DGCA approved Post Holders of Air India Limited were provided an opportunity to explain their position vide show cause notices (SCNs) dated 22 July 2024.

The reply submitted by the concerned failed to provide a satisfactory justification. As such, DGCA has initiated enforcement action in terms of provisions of the extant rules, and regulations and imposed the above penalty.

