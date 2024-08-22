 Air India Announced Additional Flights To Kolkata From Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi & Mumbai Ahead Of Durga Puja 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAir India Announced Additional Flights To Kolkata From Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi & Mumbai Ahead Of Durga Puja 2024

Air India Announced Additional Flights To Kolkata From Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi & Mumbai Ahead Of Durga Puja 2024

Starting 20 September 2024, Air India will operate daily, non-stop flights to Kolkata from Bengaluru and Hyderabad for nearly a month.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
Air India | Representational Image

To cater to the festive rush, Air India on Thursday announced that it will temporarily operate additional flights to Kolkata from four Indian cities to meet greater travel demand to the city during the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

Starting 20 September 2024, Air India will operate daily, non-stop flights to Kolkata from Bengaluru and Hyderabad for nearly a month.

The airline has also increased frequency to Kolkata from Delhi effective 15 August 2024, and from Mumbai effective 25 September 2024.

With these additions, Air India will increase frequency on the Delhi-Kolkata route from 28x weekly to 35x weekly flights, and on the Mumbai-Kolkata route from 21x weekly to 28x weekly.

FPJ Shorts
Air India Announced Additional Flights To Kolkata From Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi & Mumbai Ahead Of Durga Puja 2024
Air India Announced Additional Flights To Kolkata From Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi & Mumbai Ahead Of Durga Puja 2024
Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya's Ram Temple Construction Reaches 85% Completion; Spire And Sapt Mandapam Work In Progress
Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya's Ram Temple Construction Reaches 85% Completion; Spire And Sapt Mandapam Work In Progress
IIT Delhi Launches Fourth Batch of AI Certificate Program in Machine Learning; All Details Inside!
IIT Delhi Launches Fourth Batch of AI Certificate Program in Machine Learning; All Details Inside!
Mumbai Rail Commuters 'Wear Your White' Protest Gets Good Response, 1,20,000 Extent Support At Diva Station
Mumbai Rail Commuters 'Wear Your White' Protest Gets Good Response, 1,20,000 Extent Support At Diva Station

The added flights will operate at convenient times, providing greater choice and ease to travellers who plan to visit their loved ones during the joyous festive season. Air India's flights to/from Kolkata are also conveniently timed to enable seamless connections via its Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru hubs to/from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia, as well as several countries in Europe and Southeast Asia.

Air India building, Nariman Point

Air India building, Nariman Point |

Last Month, the company announced that its flagship Airbus A350-900 aircraft will operate on Delhi-New York and Delhi-Newark routes from November 1, 2024, and January 2, 2025, respectively, transforming its passenger experience on these strategically important routes.

Read Also
'Do You Charge Users For Being Cute?': Flyer Questions Indigo Airline For Their 'List' Of Charges In...
article-image

Current fleet

Air India currently flies to five points in the United States, namely New York JFK, Newark, Washington DC, Chicago, and San Francisco.

The airline operates 51x weekly flights to the United States from India. Since its first flight on October 15, 1932, Air India has built an extensive domestic network with non-stop flights to cities around the world, across the USA, Canada, UK, Europe, Far-East, South-East Asia, Australia, and the Gulf. After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and Air India Express were welcomed back into the Tata group in January 2022.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Premier Energies' Rs 2,830-cr IPO to open on Aug 27

Premier Energies' Rs 2,830-cr IPO to open on Aug 27

Air India Announced Additional Flights To Kolkata From Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi & Mumbai Ahead Of...

Air India Announced Additional Flights To Kolkata From Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi & Mumbai Ahead Of...

New Look, Luxe Features: 2024 Audi Q8

New Look, Luxe Features: 2024 Audi Q8

Unbridled Confidence: The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally For Off-Road Adventures

Unbridled Confidence: The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally For Off-Road Adventures

BharatPe Vs Ashneer Grover: Delhi HC Refers Dispute Over Employment Agreement To Arbitration

BharatPe Vs Ashneer Grover: Delhi HC Refers Dispute Over Employment Agreement To Arbitration