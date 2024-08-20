'Do You Charge Users For Being Cute?': Flyer Questions Indigo Airline For Their 'List' Of Charges In Air Ticket

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Although flying, according to many, has become much more accessible for many over the years, the sum that one has to shell out for flight, even today, especially in the subcontinent, remains monumental compared to other modes of transport.

Charging For Being Cute?

When one books a ticket for a flight journey, there is often a sense of wonder and perhaps bewilderment when exiting to pay for the aerial journey. One such case of intrigue led a flyer to take to X to ask a few questions to one of the largest airlines in the country, Indigo.

The X user posted a screengrab of their transaction with the airline. Some of the charges levied by the airline led the user to ask some pertinent questions.

The user said, "Dear @IndiGo6E 1. What is this 'Cute Fee'? Do you charge users for being cute? Or do you charge because you believe that your aeroplanes are cute?"

In addition, another charge that was a mentioned was the 'User Development Fee'. The user further enquired of the airline, "What is this 'User Development Fee'? How do you develop me when I travel in your aeroplane?"

Furthermore, the user added, " What is this 'Aviation Security Fee'? Am I not paying taxes to the Government to ensure my safety when I travel? Or has @MoCA_GoI outsourced aviation security to businesses?"

They concluded the post by sardonically saying, "Kindly respond, because ye tum logo ka zyada ho raha hai ab." or This is little bit too much now.

Another user pointed out the protocol of airline, in pursucnace to which they charge flyers separately for the seat. All this after the ticket has been booked.

Indigo Airline's Response

Indigo eventually got back to the user and their complaint. Replying to the post, Indigo said, "Hi, we would like to inform you that the Cute charges refer to the Common User Terminal Equipment charge. It is basically the amount that is charged for the use of metal-detecting machines, escalators, and other equipments that are being used at the airport."

To which the user retorted and asked, "Isn't this a part of airport security? Aren't the metal detectors a property of the CISF, which is a security organisation of the govt. for the security of airports too?

The equipment being used at the airport, including the airport buildings itself, are public utility infrastructure. They are supposed to be maintained by the tax paid by us."

There was no further response from the airline to the question raised, thereby ceasing the engagement with the user.