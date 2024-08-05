IndiGo To Start Wide Body Services On Airbus 350-900 By 2027, Says Pieter Elbers, CEO IndiGo

Indigo flight | File Photo

The aviation sector in India is changing very rapidly stated Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of Indigo in an exclusive conversation with ANI.

He also added that IndiGo is also preparing for the requirements of the changing needs of the Indian customers.

"We are celebrating 18 years and these 18 years have been a wonderful and amazing journey for IndiGo. Today, we welcome 100 million customers on board our flights. We fly to 88 destinations in the nation itself and 33 international...The very foundation of IndiGo is those three customer promises, on-time performance, affordable fares, courtesy and hassle-free service...You'll find a business class for us which is adjusted to that courtesy and hassle-free service. So we put things in the business class which are important for our customers. We invest in the important things, and we leave aside the things that are not important," said Elbers.

IndiGo on Monday announced the introduction of business-class services for the first time since its inception. The announcement comes as the airline celebrates its 18th anniversary. Indigo announced that it is set to launch business class flight services on 12 metro routes in India starting in November.

Highlighting the journey of IndiGo in the last 18 years in India Elbers mentioned that IndiGo operates in 88 destinations domestically and 33 on international routes.

"I think it's right on time. For an airline, you should be in the market at the right moment at the right time. Whatever has happened in India over the past 2-3 years is probably accelerated in terms of those needs. We feel that by introducing it now and having it live before the end of the year, at IndiGo we love to announce things and then actually do it and implement it and that spirit is there. So we made the announcement, it's going to be on sale from tomorrow. The first flight will be operational in the middle of November and then in the next 12 months, we roll it out through all the routes where we will fly this product." While bookings will open immediately, the new business class service, however, will be available for travel beginning only this November. This move represents a major departure for IndiGo, which has built its reputation on providing affordable, no-frills service.

Read Also Market Meltdown: Social Media Flooded With Memes Amid Indian Indices Crash

The introduction of a business class option could attract a new segment of travellers seeking added comfort and convenience on domestic routes.

IndiGo also announced a wide-body aircraft operation on its 18th anniversary, that by 2027 IndiGo will start IndiGo wide body services on Airbus 350-900 planes.