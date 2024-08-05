Who Is Sanjeev Jain? Real Estate Giant Arrested By Delhi Police After Dramatic 60-Km Chase To IGI Airport |

Recently, Sanjeev Jain, the CEO of Parsvanth Land Developers and a real estate giant, made headlines following a dramatic 60-kilometer chase that ended with his arrest at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Delhi.

But who is the man behind this high-profile arrest, and what led to this intense pursuits. Let's take and look at the high speed chase that led to the arrest of a realty CEO and who is he.

On Saturday, August 3, Sanjeev Jain the chief executive officer and managing director of Parsvnath Developers, was arrested by Delhi Police after a 60 kilometer high speed chase.

The incident occured as on Saturday, the police arrived at Jain's resident in Gurugram to arrest him linked to a consumer complaint case filed by Rajat Babbar in 2017. But instead of co-ordinating with the police, jain chose to flee, leading the police to chase him for a 60 kilometer through the city.

The police later after the high speed chase arrested him at the IGI Airport and later produced him before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Sunday, August 4.

Who is Sanjeev Jain?

Sanjeev Jain, the real estate giant, is the CEO of Parsvnath Landmark Developers, a subsidiary of Parsvnath Developers with a career span of 32 years in the industry. He established Parsvnath Developers in 1984, which have a significant presence in 37 cities and 13 states across the country.

Sanjeev Jain the chief executive officer and managing director of Parsvnath Developers, was arrested by Delhi Police after a 60 kilometer high speed chase | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Jain was appointed as the Managing Director of Parsvnath Developers in February 2002.

He resides in the upscale DLF Phase 2 area of Gurugram and holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Bharti Vidyapeeth College of Engineering, Pune.

His early education career began in Khekra, Uttar Pradesh, where he attended Jain Khekra Inter College.

Why Police Arrested him and the legal troubles?

His recent arrest is linked to a consumer complaint case filed by Rajat Babbar in 2017.

He has accumulated multiple warrants for failing to appear before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission over the years which included four non-bailable and one bailable warrarat.

Hower despite the recent warrent issued to him on July 18, 2024, he did not appeared before the commission, which resulted to his arrest, prompting the Delhi Police's Special Task Force to take action.