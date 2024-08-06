'Talking Business': Indigo Airlines To Introduce Business Class Starting At ₹18,000

Indigo, one of India's largest low-cost airlines, has a new upgrade in the pipeline. The airline that dominates the cut-throat civil aviation market is expected to introduce its premium Indigo Stretch, a business class service from November 14.

These services will be introduced on 12 domestic routes. According to reports, bookings for these 'priced seats' will begin on Tuesday, August 8.

According to the company's Dutch CEO, Pieter Elbers, the company will also start a Passenger Loyalty program.

According to reports, Indigo Airlines will run these services on commercial routes apart from the busy metro-to-metro routes.

According to some reports, the initial one-way price would be around Rs 18,000. The Airbus A321 will be introduced to accommodate the new requirements.

The flight model for business class would reportedly have three lines and four seats.

Currently, in the Indian market, which is renowned for being price-sensitive, Tata Group-owned Air India, Vistara and Air India Express offer these business-class services in India.

The company's shares, amid the rebound in the larger equity markets, also climbed. Indigo shares jumped by 1.85 per cent or Rs 78.20, reaching Rs 4,298.60 per share in the early hours of the trading day on August 8.