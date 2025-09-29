 LPG Cylinder Portability May Soon Become Reality, Consumers Could Switch Gas Providers Just Like Mobile Networks
Soon, LPG users in India may be allowed to switch gas companies without changing their connection. PNGRB has proposed rules for inter-company LPG portability and invited public suggestions.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Now You May Soon Change Your LPG Company Like Mobile Number Portability. | Photo by BL Soni

New Delhi: Are you unhappy with your cooking gas supplier? If yes, some good news is coming. Just like mobile number portability, LPG users may soon be allowed to switch their gas company without giving up their existing gas connection.

This will give customers more options and better service, as they won’t be stuck with a single supplier anymore. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has shared a draft policy called 'LPG Interoperability' and is now asking for feedback from consumers and other stakeholders.

Why Is This Needed?

PNGRB said that in many places, if one LPG distributor has operational issues, customers face problems because they have no other option.

The board noted, 'Customers should have the freedom to choose any LPG company or dealer, especially when cylinder prices are the same across companies.'

Pilot Portability Was Tested in 2013

Earlier, the UPA government had launched pilot LPG portability in October 2013 across 24 districts in 13 states. By January 2014, the scheme was extended to 480 districts across India.

However, back then, consumers could only change their gas dealer, not the gas company itself (like HP, Bharat Gas, or Indane). This was because, by law, a cylinder of one company could only be refilled by that same company.

Now Inter-Company Portability May Be Allowed

PNGRB is now planning to allow customers to switch between gas companies, not just dealers.

In its notice, PNGRB said it wants to improve the continuity of LPG supply and increase consumer confidence. It has invited suggestions from customers, dealers, civil society groups, and other stakeholders on how to make LPG delivery more reliable and flexible.

What Happens Next?

Once public comments are received, PNGRB will create final rules and guidelines for LPG portability across companies. After that, it will announce the date for implementation across the country.

