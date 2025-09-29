Condom Maker Anondita Medicare Shares Soar From ₹145 To ₹360 In A Month, IPO Sees Over 300x Subscription

Condom Maker Anondita Medicare Delivers Multibagger Returns. |

New Delhi: Anondita Medicare, a company that manufactures flavoured condoms for men and women, is making waves in the stock market. Its shares have delivered multibagger returns in less than a month.

The stock, issued at Rs 145 in the IPO, closed at Rs 360 on September 27, 2025. The company got listed on the stock exchanges on September 1, 2025, and since then, the share price has seen a sharp rally. The stock’s 52-week high is Rs 417.90.

Strong Listing Performance

Anondita Medicare's shares were listed on September 1 at Rs 275 — a sharp premium over the IPO price. On the listing day itself, the stock closed at Rs 289.25.

The company’s IPO was open for bidding from August 22 to August 26, and the total issue size was Rs 69.50 crore.

IPO Subscription Surged Over 300 Times

Anondita Medicare’s IPO saw massive investor interest and was subscribed 300.89 times in total.

- The Retail Investor category saw 286.20 times subscription

- The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 531.82 times

- The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 153.03 times

Retail investors were allowed to apply for only 2 lots, and each lot had 1,000 shares — so one retail investor had to invest Rs 2.90 lakh to apply for 2 lots.

What Does Anondita Medicare Do?

Anondita Medicare Limited manufactures flavored condoms and sells them under its flagship brand "COBRA." The company produces around 562 million condoms annually.

Its manufacturing facility is located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Anondita Medicare exports its products to countries in Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

With strong IPO interest and solid listing gains, the company has quickly become a favorite among short-term investors looking for high returns.