 Sensex Ends Lower, Nifty Below 25,200, But Banks Outperform In Mixed Market Session
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex Ends Lower, Nifty Below 25,200, But Banks Outperform In Mixed Market Session

Sensex Ends Lower, Nifty Below 25,200, But Banks Outperform In Mixed Market Session

Indian markets closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with Nifty and Sensex down. However, banking stocks outperformed, led by IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank. Midcap stocks fell, but smallcaps held gains.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Markets End in Red, But Banks Shine. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets closed with small losses on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 ended the day 33 points lower at 25,170, and the Sensex fell by 58 points to close at 82,102. While most sectors saw mild declines, banking stocks stood out, closing with strong gains.

Bank Nifty Gains, Smallcap Outperforms Midcap

The Nifty Bank index jumped 225 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 55,509, showing strength in the financial sector. On the broader market front, BSE Midcap stocks dropped 133 points (0.29 percent) to finish at 46,367.85, while BSE Smallcap gained 190 points (0.35 percent) and closed at 54,044, indicating mixed investor sentiment.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Inch Up Buoyed By Positive Global Cues, Auto, IT & Financial Service Sectors Lead The...
article-image

Overall Market Breadth Weak

FPJ Shorts
WBNUJS Students Wear Black Bands, Demand VC Prof. Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti's Resignation
WBNUJS Students Wear Black Bands, Demand VC Prof. Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti's Resignation
Karnataka Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband In Front Of Teenage Daughter At Bengaluru Bus Stand
Karnataka Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband In Front Of Teenage Daughter At Bengaluru Bus Stand
Pune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours (VIDEO)
Pune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours (VIDEO)
UP: 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Being Scolded For Quarrel At School, Family Protests In Muzaffarnagar
UP: 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Being Scolded For Quarrel At School, Family Protests In Muzaffarnagar

In total, out of 3,136 actively traded stocks, only 1,329 advanced, while 1,714 declined, and 93 remained unchanged. Despite the fall in key indices, 107 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs, showing that selected stocks are still seeing strong interest. Meanwhile, 44 stocks touched new 52-week lows.

Top Performers: Banks Lead the Way

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Nifty 50, rising 2.82 percent, followed by Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, and Maruti Suzuki. These stocks helped support the Nifty and showed that banking and finance stocks remain in favour with investors.

Read Also
Stock Market Update: Sensex & Nifty Fall As IT Stocks Drag, Investors Await TCS Earnings
article-image

Top Losers: IT and FMCG Drag

On the losing side, Tech Mahindra led the fall with a 2.16 percent drop. Other major losers included Trent, SBI Life Insurance, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Nestle India. Weakness in IT and FMCG sectors weighed down overall market sentiment.

Markets Volatile, Key Levels to Watch: Kotak Securities’ Shrikant Chouhan

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said that the benchmark indices experienced a highly volatile trading session on Tuesday. After a roller-coaster ride, the Nifty 50 ended 33 points lower, and the Sensex slipped by 58 points.

Read Also
Sensex Today: Markets Fall 460 Points On H-1B Shock, Tech Stocks Drag Nifty To 25,200
article-image

Sector Performance: PSU Banks & Metals Gain, FMCG Falls

Among the sectoral indices, PSU Banks and Metal stocks outperformed, each rising by nearly 1 percent. On the other hand, FMCG stocks were the weakest, with the index falling over 1 percent, dragging overall market sentiment.

Technical View: Market Took Support, But Faced Resistance

Technically, the markets saw a sharp intraday selloff in the morning but found strong support near 25,100 (Nifty) and 81,800 (Sensex). While there was a quick rebound from these levels, the indices failed to hold on to gains at higher levels.

Chouhan noted that the overall intraday market structure remains volatile and non-directional. In such a scenario, he advises level-based trading as the most suitable strategy for day traders.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India To Deploy Advanced Satellite Technology During Lord Tirumala's Brahmotsavam

India To Deploy Advanced Satellite Technology During Lord Tirumala's Brahmotsavam

Rupee Hits Record Low Of 88.75 Against Dollar, Visa Fee Hike & Outflows Add Pressure

Rupee Hits Record Low Of 88.75 Against Dollar, Visa Fee Hike & Outflows Add Pressure

ICICI Bank Announces One-Day Cheque Clearance From October 4

ICICI Bank Announces One-Day Cheque Clearance From October 4

Sensex Ends Lower, Nifty Below 25,200, But Banks Outperform In Mixed Market Session

Sensex Ends Lower, Nifty Below 25,200, But Banks Outperform In Mixed Market Session

Volumes Surge On Auto Indices, Many Auto Stocks Close To 52-Week Highs

Volumes Surge On Auto Indices, Many Auto Stocks Close To 52-Week Highs