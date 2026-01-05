 Hindustan Laboratories Files DRHP For IPO With Fresh Issue & OFS
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHindustan Laboratories Files DRHP For IPO With Fresh Issue & OFS

Hindustan Laboratories Files DRHP For IPO With Fresh Issue & OFS

Hindustan Laboratories has filed draft papers with Sebi for an IPO comprising a fresh issue of 50 lakh equity shares and an OFS of 91 lakh shares by the promoter. Proceeds will fund working capital and general corporate purposes. The generic drug maker supplies medicines to government institutions across 27 states/UTs, covering diverse therapeutic segments like anti-infectives, and anti-diabetics.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Generic drug maker Hindustan Laboratories has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The company's maiden public offering comprises a fresh issue of 50 lakh shares along with an Offer for sale (OFS) of 91 lakh shares by the promoter, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Read Also
Bharat Coking Coal's IPO Marks First of 2026, Opens January 9
article-image

The company proposes to utilize IPO proceeds for funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Hindustan Laboratories is an Indian pharmaceutical company primarily engaged in the large-scale manufacturing and supply of generic medicines to government institutions under a business-to-government (B2G) framework.

The company supplied its products across India to 27 states and Union Territories during the six months ended September 30, 2025. Its product portfolio encompasses a diverse range of therapeutic segments catering to both acute and chronic healthcare needs. These include anti-allergic, anti-diabetic, anti-infectives, anti-malarial, antiparasitic, blood related, cardiac, gastro-intestinal, keratolytic, nutritional and mineral supplements, pain and analgesics, respiratory, nutritional and mineral supplements, and vitamin supplements. Choice Capital Advisors has been appointed as the book-running lead manager to the issue. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Film Earns ₹20 Crore In First Weekend
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Film Earns ₹20 Crore In First Weekend
UTS App To Be Discontinued From March 1, User To Make Switch To RailOne
UTS App To Be Discontinued From March 1, User To Make Switch To RailOne
'Satyamev Jayate': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla After SC Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In Delhi Riots Case; Accuses Cong Of Supporting 'Tukde Tukde Gang'
'Satyamev Jayate': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla After SC Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In Delhi Riots Case; Accuses Cong Of Supporting 'Tukde Tukde Gang'
India To Implement 21-Character 'BPAN' For Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Battery Traceability
India To Implement 21-Character 'BPAN' For Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Battery Traceability

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hindustan Laboratories Files DRHP For IPO With Fresh Issue & OFS

Hindustan Laboratories Files DRHP For IPO With Fresh Issue & OFS

Junagadh Signs MoUs Worth ₹1,209 Crore Ahead Of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Junagadh Signs MoUs Worth ₹1,209 Crore Ahead Of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Reliance Industries Shares Climb To Record High For Fourth Session, Jio IPO & Venezuelan Oil...

Reliance Industries Shares Climb To Record High For Fourth Session, Jio IPO & Venezuelan Oil...

SBI Israel Branch To Facilitate Bilateral Trade In Indian Rupees Amid Growing India-Israel Ties

SBI Israel Branch To Facilitate Bilateral Trade In Indian Rupees Amid Growing India-Israel Ties

Bank of America Ups India's GDP Forecast To 7.6% For FY26, 6.8% For FY27

Bank of America Ups India's GDP Forecast To 7.6% For FY26, 6.8% For FY27