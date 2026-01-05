 Bharat Coking Coal's IPO Marks First of 2026, Opens January 9
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBharat Coking Coal's IPO Marks First of 2026, Opens January 9

Bharat Coking Coal's IPO Marks First of 2026, Opens January 9

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a Coal India subsidiary, launches India's first IPO of 2026 on January 9—an offer-for-sale of 46.57 crore shares closing January 13, with anchor bidding on January 8. The issue, part of the government's PSU divestment strategy, will test investor sentiment amid a record 2025 primary market that raised nearly Rs 1.76 lakh crore. Price band details due January 5.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 08:07 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, is set to open its initial public offering on January 9, marking the first public issue of 2026.

File Image

File Image |

The initial public offering (IPO) will be closely tracked by the Dalal Street as an early gauge of investor appetite for public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the new year. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the maiden public issue, entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 46.57 crore equity shares by Coal India Ltd (CIL), will close on January 13, while anchor investor bidding is scheduled for January 8.

The proposed listing of BCCL is part of the government's broader divestment push in the coal sector, aimed at unlocking value in Coal India's subsidiaries and enhancing transparency through market discipline. The company will announce key details, such as price band, lot size and issue structure, on January 5.

Read Also
India's Deal Value Doubles To $157.9 Billion In 2025, IPOs Hit Record High
article-image

Last year, Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd (CMPDIL), another wholly-owned arm of CIL, had also filed its draft papers with Sebi for an IPO via the OFS route. While BCCL is a coal-producing entity, CMPDIL serves as Coal India's technical and planning arm. The timing of BCCL's issue comes against the backdrop of a blockbuster year for the primary market.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu Attracts ₹12.16 Lakh Crore Investments, Generating 36.4 Lakh Jobs, 80% MoUs In Execution
Tamil Nadu Attracts ₹12.16 Lakh Crore Investments, Generating 36.4 Lakh Jobs, 80% MoUs In Execution
Sobha Reports 52% Surge In Q3 Sales Bookings To Record ₹2,115 Crore
Sobha Reports 52% Surge In Q3 Sales Bookings To Record ₹2,115 Crore
Mukesh Ambani Invites 9-Year-Old Mizoram Singer To Perform At Antilia Today: Inside Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte's Prodigy Journey
Mukesh Ambani Invites 9-Year-Old Mizoram Singer To Perform At Antilia Today: Inside Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte's Prodigy Journey
D-Mart Reports 13.15% Revenue Growth To ₹17,612.62 Crore In Q3 FY26
D-Mart Reports 13.15% Revenue Growth To ₹17,612.62 Crore In Q3 FY26

In 2025, companies raised a record nearly Rs 1.76 lakh crore through IPOs, buoyed by strong domestic liquidity, resilient investor sentiment and a supportive macroeconomic environment. This surpassed the Rs 1.6 lakh crore mobilised by 90 firms in 2024 and the Rs 49,436 crore raised by 57 companies in 2023. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu Attracts ₹12.16 Lakh Crore Investments, Generating 36.4 Lakh Jobs, 80% MoUs In...

Tamil Nadu Attracts ₹12.16 Lakh Crore Investments, Generating 36.4 Lakh Jobs, 80% MoUs In...

Sobha Reports 52% Surge In Q3 Sales Bookings To Record ₹2,115 Crore

Sobha Reports 52% Surge In Q3 Sales Bookings To Record ₹2,115 Crore

D-Mart Reports 13.15% Revenue Growth To ₹17,612.62 Crore In Q3 FY26

D-Mart Reports 13.15% Revenue Growth To ₹17,612.62 Crore In Q3 FY26

Bharat Coking Coal's IPO Marks First of 2026, Opens January 9

Bharat Coking Coal's IPO Marks First of 2026, Opens January 9

Elon Musk's X Vows Strict Action Against Illegal Content Amid Indian Government Directive

Elon Musk's X Vows Strict Action Against Illegal Content Amid Indian Government Directive