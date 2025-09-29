Shirish Chandra Murmu Appointed As Deputy Governor Of The Reserve Bank Of India

New Delhi: The government has appointed Shirish Chandra Murmu as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a three-year term.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment, sources said on Monday.Murmu is currently Executive Director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.
FPJ Shorts
