 Shirish Chandra Murmu Appointed As Deputy Governor Of The Reserve Bank Of India
Shirish Chandra Murmu Appointed As Deputy Governor Of The Reserve Bank Of India

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment, sources said on Monday.Murmu is currently Executive Director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government has appointed Shirish Chandra Murmu as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a three-year term.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

