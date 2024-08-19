'Election Postponed To Break Soren's Party,' Claims Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Amid Speculation Of Champai Soren Joining NDA

Mumbai: After the Election Commission of India held back on the announcement of the assembly polls schedules for Jharkhand and Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday slammed BJP for "postponing elections to break Hemant Soren party."

Sanjay Raut's attack on BJP comes amid speculations of Jharkhand Former CM Champai Soren leaving Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

"Elections are postponed in Maharashtra and Jharkhand because they (BJP) want to remove Hemant Soren from the CM post, break his party, and bring instability in Jharkhand. Elections are postponed because they want time for this." Raut said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "Elections are postponed in Maharashtra and Jharkhand because they (BJP) want to remove Hemant Soren from the CM post, break his party and bring instability in Jharkhand. Elections are postponed because they… pic.twitter.com/HamT3egTjW — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2024

"They (BJP) are afraid of losing in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. They are going to be swept in Maharashtra." Raut said.

Allegation Of 'Pressurizing The Election Commission Of India' Made By Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut further alleged BJP of "pressurising" the Election Commission to postpone the election in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

"The Election Commission is working against the Consitution and is under pressure," Raut said.

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Takes To Social Media Platform 'X' To Share His Ordeal

On Sunday, Champai Soren said that he was "insulted" during his tenure, he also added that till the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls, "all options are open for him".

He also listed out, in a post on X, various instances when he was not allowed to call a meeting of the legislative party and was asked to resign suddenly which prompted him "to look for an alternative path".

"I have been trying to get the rights of the tribals, natives, poor, labourers, students, and people of backward classes of the state. Whether I held any post or not, I was always available to the public, raising the issues of those people who had dreamt of a better future with the state of Jharkhand," he said.

जोहार साथियों,



आज समाचार देखने के बाद, आप सभी के मन में कई सवाल उमड़ रहे होंगे। आखिर ऐसा क्या हुआ, जिसने कोल्हान के एक छोटे से गांव में रहने वाले एक गरीब किसान के बेटे को इस मोड़ पर लाकर खड़ा कर दिया।



अपने सार्वजनिक जीवन की शुरुआत में औद्योगिक घरानों के खिलाफ मजदूरों की आवाज… — Champai Soren (@ChampaiSoren) August 18, 2024

"Meanwhile, on January 31, after an unprecedented turn of events, the India Alliance chose me to serve the state as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. From the first day of my tenure to the last day (July 3), I discharged my duties towards the state with full devotion and dedication. During this period, we took many decisions in the public interest and, as always, were always available for everyone. The people of the state will evaluate the decisions we took keeping in mind the elders, women, youth, students, and every section of the society and every person of the state," he added.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari On Speculations Of Former Jharkhand CM Joining The NDA

About the speculation of Soren joining the NDA alliance, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "BJP was trying for a long time. Now people will understand why Jharkhand & Maharashtra's elections are not being held with J&K and Haryana. BJP wanted to play this when Champai Soren was the CM. But they were unsuccessful then and will be unsuccessful even now."

Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh On The Speculations

Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh denied the speculation of Champai Soren leaving the party.

"All of these are rumours and speculation. He said that he was on a personal visit to Delhi to meet his daughter. He is a dedicated leader of JMM and the alliance. The alliance has always respected him. He is not going leave this respect, his party, and go somewhere else. This government will complete its tenure, and we will form the government in the future also. The BJP is nervous because of the welfare schemes brought by us." Mahto Kamlesh said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Champai Soren, Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh says, "All of these are rumours and speculation. He said that he was on a personal visit to Delhi to meet his daughter... He is a dedicated leader of JMM and the… pic.twitter.com/ePgv5nLSFu — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2024

The Election Commission has announced the dates in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The polling in the UT will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, as per the Election Commission of India. The counting of the votes will take place on October 4.

The polling in Haryana will be held in a single phase in October and the result will be announced on October 4.