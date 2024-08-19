Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren’s Emotional Outburst Reveals Rift With JMM, Fuels Speculation Of A BJP Shift

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Champai Soren on Sunday raised a banner of revolt against JMM leadership by accusing it of insulting him; he also dropped ample hints that he is joining the BJP.

About The Appointment Of Champai Soren As The Chief Minister Of Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate had on January 31 arrested Hemant Soren in a land scam case soon after he resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister. Later, Champai was appointed the CM but lost his post after Hemant was reinstated following grant of bail to him by the Jharkhand High Court and his subsequent release from jail on June 28. On July 4, Hemant returned to his post even as Champai was unceremoniously sacked.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren Shares His Angst In A Long-winding Post On 'X'

Sharing his angst in a long-winding post on ‘X,’ Champai said, “I came to learn that a meeting of the legislative party has been called on July 3; till then I cannot attend any event in my capacity as CM. Can there be anything more humiliating than a CM’s programmes being cancelled? I swallowed the bitter pill and decided to attend the legislative party meeting in the afternoon. But, I was flatly denied permission. For the first time in my career of the last four decades, I was shattered. For two days, I sat quietly and introspected, wondering what my mistake was in the entire affair.’’

जोहार साथियों,



आज समाचार देखने के बाद, आप सभी के मन में कई सवाल उमड़ रहे होंगे। आखिर ऐसा क्या हुआ, जिसने कोल्हान के एक छोटे से गांव में रहने वाले एक गरीब किसान के बेटे को इस मोड़ पर लाकर खड़ा कर दिया।



अपने सार्वजनिक जीवन की शुरुआत में औद्योगिक घरानों के खिलाफ मजदूरों की आवाज… — Champai Soren (@ChampaiSoren) August 18, 2024

Although the Chief Minister has the right to call a meeting of the legislative party, I was not even briefed on the agenda. During the meeting, I was told to resign. I was surprised, but I am not greedy for power, so I immediately did the needful, but I was overwhelmed with emotions, such was the blow to my self-respect,” he added.

“With a heavy heart, I said in the legislative party meeting that ‘this is the start of a new chapter in my life.’ I had three options. First, to retire from politics; second, to form my own outfit; third, if I find a companion, then tread together on this path,” he added.

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Reaches New Delhi

Earlier, on reaching New Delhi from Kolkata, Champai said, “I am where I am now. I have come to Delhi on a personal visit ... My daughter is here ... I have come to meet her. I am not aware what is the buzz in the media ... I can’t respond to rumours. I will tell you about it later.”

#WATCH | Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Champai Soren arrives in Delhi



On rumours of joining the BJP, he says, "I have come here for my personal work. Abhi hum jahan par hain vahi par hain..." pic.twitter.com/oWlKPdRaQY — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: When asked if he met West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata, former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Champai Soren says, "I have not met anyone. I have come here for personal work..." pic.twitter.com/c2mg33FvLi — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2024

Amid speculation that JMM leader Champai Soren is joining BJP, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accused him of "poaching" MLAs and "dividing the society".