Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Special Havan & Puja Held At Babulnath Temple In Mumbai For Victims (VIDEO) | FPJ|Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: A special havan and puja were held at the Babulnath Temple on Saturday morning from 8:30 in the morning to noon to pray for the souls of those who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. The puja was attended by several devotees who gathered to offer prayers and perform rituals in memory of the victims.

The plane crash, which occurred on Thursday, July 12, involved a London-bound Air India flight. As of Saturday, the death toll has risen to 274 after more bodies were recovered by rescue teams. The deceased included 241 passengers and crew members on board, as well as people who were on the ground when the plane went down.

A video of the puja has surfaced, showing devotees participating in the havan and offering aarti. Many were seen praying for peace and strength for the families affected by the tragedy. The rituals included chanting of mantras and performing havan at the temple.

Death Toll Rises to 274 in Air India Plane Crash as More Bodies Recovered

The death toll from the crash of a London-bound Air India flight has risen to 274 after rescue teams recovered additional bodies from the debris on Friday. Among the victims were 241 people from the aircraft, including passengers and crew, as well as individuals on the ground, including medical students. The plane crashed into the BJ Medical College campus and exploded in a fireball due to the large amount of fuel it was carrying for the long-haul journey.

At the time of the crash, 242 people were onboard the aircraft: 230 passengers, 10 cabin crew members, and two pilots. Tragically, only one person survived. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among those who lost their lives in the incident. According to Air India, the flight was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.