Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Testing Underway As Powai Mourns Death Of Air India AI-171 Pilot Sumeet Sabharwal |

Mumbai: The death of pilot Sumeet Sabharwal, 56, who was flying the crashed Air India flight, has cast a pall of mourning over the Jalvayu Vihar residential complex in Powai. The residents are still in shock and struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. On Friday, employees from Tata Laboratories visited his residence to collect DNA samples for identification.

At present, efforts are underway in Ahmedabad to identify the bodies of the plane crash victims. As most of the bodies were charred, DNA testing is being used for identification. On Friday, Tata Laboratory staff collected samples from Sabharwal’s relatives for this purpose. His body will be brought to Mumbai for cremation after identification is confirmed.

On Thursday, Air India’s AI 171 (Boeing Dreamliner 787-8) flight bound for London crashed near Sardar Patel Airport in Ahmedabad. All 242 passengers on board died in the accident. The pilot, Sumeet Sabharwal, was a line training captain with Air India. He lived with his elderly father in Flat 901, F Wing, of the Jalvayu Vihar complex in Powai, Andheri East. The complex is primarily occupied by retired Air Force officers and employees. His father, who is in his nineties, has been deeply affected by the loss.

Since Thursday, grief has enveloped the building. Sumit’s sister and two children have returned from Delhi to be with their father. On Friday, an eerie silence filled the premises. The Powai police have cordoned off the area, and no visitors are being allowed inside, given the father’s advanced age and emotional state.

Neighbours recall Sumit as a kind and gentle person. He was known for his calm and loving nature. Every evening, he would accompany his father downstairs for a walk.