Central Railway's Mumbai Division To Launch Ticket-Checking Drive In First-Class Coaches Of Suburban Trains From June 16 | File Pic (Representative Image)

In a move aimed at curbing unauthorized travel and reinforcing fare integrity, the Mumbai Division of Central Railway has announced a focused ticket-checking drive in the First-Class compartments of suburban local trains starting Monday, June 16, 2025.

Following the successful implementation of the AC Local Help Line Ticket Checking Initiative, this new operation is set to target irregular commuters travelling without proper First-Class tickets or passes. The initiative comes in response to increasing complaints from genuine passengers about overcrowding and misuse of First-Class coaches by unauthorized travelers.

Specially constituted ticket-checking squads, accompanied by personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), will be deployed during peak hours across all First-Class coaches on a rotational basis. These squads will conduct end-to-end checks throughout the journey to ensure thorough coverage and immediate action.

Offenders caught traveling irregularly will be penalized on the spot. In cases where fines are not paid immediately, passengers will be handed over to station-based ticket-checking staff at the next scheduled halt, where further legal action, including prosecution, may be initiated.

“This initiative is not only about penalizing fare evasion but also about protecting the rights of genuine First-Class commuters who pay a premium for a more comfortable and less crowded journey,” said a senior officer of Central Railway.

"The drive aims to promote fairness, discipline, and smoother travel experiences across the network.The railway administration has appealed to all suburban commuters to travel with valid tickets or passes and to cooperate with ticket-checking staff" further stated official of CR.