Mumbai Crime News: Intoxicated Man Attempts To Take Off Pants In Women's Coach At Chunabhatti Station (VIDEO) | X (@Manasisplaining)

Mumbai: In a troubling incident, an inebriated man entered the women's compartment at Chunabhatti station during the morning of June 14. The incident took place at 8 AM when a person on a train from Chunabhatti station, headed to CSMT railway station, was in the ladies' compartment.

The man was observed behaving intoxicated, engaging in illicit actions; while looking at the women, he attempted to take off his pants in the ladies' coach. When requested to leave the coach, he started to walk furiously, acting as though he might leap off the moving train before abruptly altering his speed. He subsequently began to walk toward a different coach as the train was about to leave the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Nagar station. At the end of the video, he was observed getting on the train from a different coach. The witness successfully remove him from the women's coach and alerted the authorities, but no assistance was available on the platform or through the helplines.

The video was posted by X (former Twitter) user Manasi (@Manasisplaining), who was a witness to the incident, explained the turn of events in the caption that reads, "Another similar incident, another intoxicated man climbed up the women's coach at around 8 AM at Chunabhatti station and was thrown out at GTB. He tried to remove his pants. Tried calling railway helpline number; no response and no police on platform. "

The user had reposted a similar incident that took place between Chunabhatti station enrouting CSMT where another intoxicated man entered the ladies coach at around 8AM and spit inside the train while abusing drugs. There has been no update on either of the cases from the Mumbai police.

The man was eventually got off the train at GTB Nagar station, but what is concerning is that no police officers were available at either Chunabhatti or GTB Nagar stations. This event brings up significant worries regarding the safety of commuters, especially women travelling on local Mumbai trains.