 Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 22-Year-Old Flight Attendant Mathili Patil From Uran, Navi Mumbai Feared Dead; Was On Duty To London (VIDEO)
Mathili Moreswar Patil, a 22 year old flight attendant from Nhava village in Uran taluka, is feared to be among the crew members who died in the tragic plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The aircraft, operated by Air India, was en route to London when the incident took place. All crew members are feared dead, according to preliminary reports.

Raina Assainar
Navi Mumbai: Mathili Moreswar Patil, a 22 year old flight attendant from Nhava village in Uran taluka, is feared to be among the crew members who died in the tragic plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The aircraft, operated by Air India, was en route to London when the incident took place. All crew members are feared dead, according to preliminary reports.

Mathili, the eldest of four siblings, had left her hometown on Wednesday evening for duty, said Jitendra Mhatre, former sarpanch of Nhava village and a relative of the deceased.

"Despite coming from a modest background, Mathili nurtured dreams of flying since childhood. After completing her Class 12 at T.S. Rahiman School in Nhava, she pursued aviation training and joined Air India two years ago. She was my niece's daughter," Mhatre said.

Known for her determination, Patil would regularly commute from her rural home to fulfill her responsibilities as a cabin crew member. Her dedication and journey from a small village to international flights inspired many in her community.

"She had last spoken to her mother on Thursday 11.30 am and told that she would call once she reaches London. Her mother along with other relatives has reached the Civil Hospital at Ahmedabad. The body will have to be identified after a DNA test," Mhatre added.

She was the eldest among three siblings. She has a younger sister and a brother. Her mother is a home maker and father was a welder and currently works as a contractor.

