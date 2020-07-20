Agrima Joshua calls out Anupam Kher's student for sending abusive messages

Stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua, who headlined for her controversial video on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has now pointed out the abusive messages she has been getting on social media.

Agrima shared screenshots of her DM containing texts by one of the students of veteran actor Anupam Kher ‘Actor Prepares’ workshop (as seen in the picture of his Instagram bio). Agrima posted a thread on Twitter and wrote, “Hi @AnupamPKher Great to see your students learning the right values in your "Actor Prepares" workshop."

“This is just one of the ten thousands of messages I've been getting. Arrests don't fix the mentality of our world. But I just thought maybe Mister Kher would be happy to know of the extracurricular activities of his disciples.”

“Hi @AnupamPKher He said "Anupam sir ko mera pic bhej dena." I see you are very proud of your students. Aap log yeh sab encourage karte hoge apni class mein? Waah. Also, Army brat. Nice, as an Army kid myself, I have no words.”

“These same 'Army brat' guys will cry mummy if they had to face one-hundredth of what my dad and other Army folks do in Academy also. Imagine being an adult and your whole personality is your dad's career.”

“I don't know sir, Fawad Khan has sent me ZERO 'ma behen' threats so maybe that's why I like him more than I'll ever like you in my life,” concluded Joshua.