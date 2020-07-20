Agrima Joshua calls out Anupam Kher's student for sending abusive messages

Stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua, who headlined for her controversial video on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has now pointed out the abusive messages she has been getting on social media.
Agrima shared screenshots of her DM containing texts by one of the students of veteran actor Anupam Kher ‘Actor Prepares’ workshop (as seen in the picture of his Instagram bio). Agrima posted a thread on Twitter and wrote, “Hi @AnupamPKher Great to see your students learning the right values in your "Actor Prepares" workshop."
“This is just one of the ten thousands of messages I've been getting. Arrests don't fix the mentality of our world. But I just thought maybe Mister Kher would be happy to know of the extracurricular activities of his disciples.”
“Hi @AnupamPKher He said "Anupam sir ko mera pic bhej dena." I see you are very proud of your students. Aap log yeh sab encourage karte hoge apni class mein? Waah. Also, Army brat. Nice, as an Army kid myself, I have no words.”
“These same 'Army brat' guys will cry mummy if they had to face one-hundredth of what my dad and other Army folks do in Academy also. Imagine being an adult and your whole personality is your dad's career.”
“I don't know sir, Fawad Khan has sent me ZERO 'ma behen' threats so maybe that's why I like him more than I'll ever like you in my life,” concluded Joshua.
Last week, Vadodara Police arrested YouTuber Shubham Mishra for hurling abuses and threatening comedian Agrima Joshua with rape.
However, despite the outrage and Mishra being detained, Joshua told The Wire in an interview that the arrest has only added fuel to the existing fire.
The Mumbai-based comedian said that she did not file the complaint. It was the police who acted on their own. The arrest only riled up more people, resulting in more death and rape threats.
She further added that trolling isn’t new, but the way Maharashtra government responded to it was disturbing.
Joshua also mentioned how certain activists, who identified themselves as party members of Raj Thackeray’s MNS vandalised Habitat studio where she had performed.
She added that the men had gone there looking for her and demanded her phone number.
She received a call from the studio that if she didn’t give a written apology they will destroy it.
Joshua faced flak over an old video wherein she quoted jokes from a popular forum about the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the Arabian Sea.
Despite deleting the video and apologising for the same, Mishra went a step further, and posted a vile and distasteful video hurling abuses at Joshua and also threatening her of rape.
The video invited social media fury after which Shubham deleted the video, and apologised for the same.