After state-level snub, Devendra Fadnavis elevated to national politics as CEC member

After being relegated to the deputy role in Eknath Shinde’s rebel government, Devendra Fadnavis has finally been propelled to national political scene by being included in the Central Election Committee (CEC) reconstituted on Wednesday by BJP national president JP Nadda. The other new entrants include Union minister Bhupendra Yadav and veteran party leader Om Mathur.

The parliamentary board and the Central Election Committee (CEC) work in close coordination and members of the board are also members of the CEC.

Fadnavis, who had declared that he won’t join the new state government but extend cooperation from outside, was asked to become Shinde’s deputy on Nadda’s diktat. Fadnavis’ demotion was reportedly due to Union home minister Amit Shah being upset over his projection as the PM candidate by his supporters.

With this elevation, Fadnavis, who played a crucial role in BJP’s victory in Bihar and Goa as poll management chief, is set to make his mark at the national level, too.

Last week, Nitin Gadkari, at the felicitation of newly appointed Maharashtra BJP chief Chandashekhar Bawankule, had clearly hinted at Fadnavis’ elevation; he said that after Fadnavis goes to Delhi, the party can consider Bawankule for the state CM’s post, which probably cost Gadkari his position in the parliamentary board.

