After Sibal’s attack, Maha Congress ministers rush to defend Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: After former minister Kapil Sibal’s attack on the party high command over the Bihar election results, the Congress ministers from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra have rushed to defend the former party president Rahul Gandhi. Their move comes a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said there was no need for Kapil Sibal to mention the party's internal issue in the media. This has hurt the sentiments of the party workers across the country.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat alleged that a section of the media was deliberately running a defamation campaign against Rahul Gandhi. “This is part of the propaganda started by BJP. Rahulji is fighting against the dictatorial forces for the defence of democracy and the Constitution. We all Congressmen are with him,’’ he noted.

Former CM and the present Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan claimed that Rahul Gandhi has been fighting to protect democracy, not only for elections. “He is fighting to protect the Idea of India, not for politics. Those who understand India are always ready to fight for it. Rahul Gandhi ji is one of them. We firmly stand behind him,’’ he viewed.

The minister of state for home Satej Patil had alleged that the BJP and some so called media channels have started a venomous campaign against Rahul Gandhi once again. “But Rahul ji is fearlessly fighting for protecting democracy against this undemocratic regime and the idea of religious fundamentalism,’’ he opined.

Minister of Medical Education Amit Deshmukh in a tweet with hashtag leader Rahul Gandhi said, “He was, is and will always remain my leader.’’

Minister of Ports and Fishing Aslam Shaikh asserted that when it’s doom and gloom, Rahul Gandhi remains the beacon of positivity in the face of every challenge and failure. “The leader who inspires others to look up to by telling the truth, being in integrity with what he promises and living honestly and earnestly,’’ he said.

On the other hand, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee’s former President Sanjay Nirupam said of course there was need for introspection with whatever happens with the party. “But the candidates were not selected by Rahul ji. It was selected by senior Congress leaders. Further, blaming Rahul ji has become a fashion even though he is not a party president,’’ he added.

According to Nirupam, the media was not a place to analyse a party's poll performance but it was the party’s executive where such discussions happen.