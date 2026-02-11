After Eight-Year Closure, Bhiwandi’s Meenatai Thackeray Rangayatan Faces 10-Day Deadline As BNCMC Chief Warns Contractor Of Cancellation

Following The Free Press Journal’s November 21, 2025 report titled “Eight Years Shut, Still Waiting for a Curtain Rise,” the long-pending renovation of Bhiwandi’s only auditorium the late Meenatai Thackeray Rangayatan has come under renewed focus. |

Bhiwandi: Following The Free Press Journal’s November 21, 2025 report titled “Eight Years Shut, Still Waiting for a Curtain Rise,” the long-pending renovation of Bhiwandi’s only auditorium the late Meenatai Thackeray Rangayatan has come under renewed focus. BNCMC Commissioner Anmol Sagar conducted a surprise inspection at the site and expressed strong dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work.

Commissioner issues strict 10-day deadline; warns of contract cancellation

Taking serious note of the delay the Commissioner issued a strict 10-day ultimatum to the contractor, warning that the work order would be cancelled if visible progress is not achieved within the stipulated period. He also instructed City Engineer Jameel Patel to conduct on-site inspections twice daily to ensure accountability and expedite completion. Additional City Engineer Sachin Naik was also present during the visit.

The auditorium has remained shut since 2017 after it was declared unsafe following an accident during a public function. Since then, Bhiwandi has been deprived of a dedicated cultural venue, affecting school programs, college events and community gatherings.

Inaugurated in 1996 by Ganesh Naik; neglect and procedural hurdles stalled revival

Originally inaugurated on March 1, 1996, by then Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Naik the Rangayatan once stood as the city’s premier cultural centre. Over the years however lack of maintenance led to structural deterioration and eventual closure. Although repeated demands were raised by citizens and NGOs, progress remained stalled due to administrative and procedural hurdles.

Financial approvals were granted in phases ₹65 lakh in 2015, ₹8 crore in 2017, and ₹10.57 crore in 2020 through the District Planning Committee. In April 2022, tenders were invited from six private firms. The first contract was awarded to a Nashik-based company, but it failed to commence work on schedule, leading to the forfeiture of ₹5.27 lakh as earnest money. A fresh tender process followed, and in February 2023, a new agreement worth nearly ₹15 crore was signed.

Officials state that the civil work is almost complete, while installation of stage infrastructure, lighting, sound systems, seating and other modern amenities is pending.

Contractor faces tender cancellation if 10-day deadline missed, warns official

Additional City Engineer Sachin Naik said If the contractor fails to complete the work within the 10-day deadline the tender will be cancelled and a fresh tender will be floated. We are monitoring the progress closely to ensure there are no further delays.

Care Foundation President Ghulam Khan termed the prolonged closure deeply disappointing for the city Bhiwandi needs a functional cultural auditorium. This hall is not just a building but a symbol of the city’s artistic identity. The administration must ensure timely completion without further excuses he said.

