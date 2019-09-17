After bouncers, MBMC hires private agency to keep house clean!

Bhayandar: After outsourcing its security system and anti-hawker mechanism by deploying bo­uncers, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has again stoked a controversy by roping in a private housekeeping agency for the upkeep of headquarters and other offices for better cleanliness and hygienic.

This despite the presence of its own personnel on the payroll and others who have been hired on a contractual basis for the job. The unions representing the civic workers have opposed the move.

“This is just a pilot project and we will see how it works. Till then, the concerned department has been directed to entrust the regular civic personnel with other responsibilities,” said municipal commissioner Balaji Khatgaonkar.

The project costs around Rs20 lakh, as 14 private housekeepers will man it, who will draw Rs1,026 daily for 5 months, officials said.

This is the first time MBMC has outsourced sanitation of its own building to private agencies. Claiming it is a bid to privatise departmental works, the opposition alleged the way the administration is outsourcing works at the behest of the BJP-ruled body not only smacks of corruption, but also indicates nepotism to favouritism contractors who owe their allegiance to political leaders.

“By allowing people from private agencies to freely roam on the premises, the civic body is throwing the security of the headquarters building to the wind,” said a senior officer, requesting anonymity.