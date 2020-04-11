After BJP MLA, a BJP corporator violates lockdown norms to celebrate birthday, arrested

On Saturday, a BJP corporator Ajay Bahira from Panvel was arrested for violating lockdown norms to celebrate birthday with his friends.
Ajay Bahira along with 11 others was booked by Navi Mumbai Police. He was later released on bail, reported news agency ANI.
On Friday, Karnataka BJP MLA from Turuvekere constituency, M Jayaram, was seen celebrating his birthday with several villagers in Gubbi taluk in Tumkur. He also served biryani to people who attended the birthday bash.
This is not the first time when a political leader has violated lockdown norms. A case was registered against Maharashtra BJP MLA Dadarao Keche for allegedly violating lockdown rules when he asked people to gather at his residence to get free ration on the occasion of his birthday.
The case against Keche was registered under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) on late Sunday night.
