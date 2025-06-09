 Aaditya Thackeray Blames Ashwini Vaishnaw Over Thane Local Train Accident; Calls Him 'Reel Minister' (VIDEO)
IANSUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Aaditya Thackeray |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray on Monday sharply criticised Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following a tragic train accident in Maharashtra in which 13 people fell from a moving train, resulting in the death of four and injuries to others. He called the incident unfortunate and accused the minister of being more focussed on 'reels' than responsibility, dubbing him the ‘Reel Minister.’

Thackeray said, “This is not the first accident of this kind. Over the past two to three years, there have been multiple accidents in the railway sector. It’s terrible, yet no one is stepping up to take responsibility. The railway department and the minister alone are accountable. But the Railway Minister is busy making funny speeches in comic voices, creating reels instead of addressing the real concerns of millions of Indians who depend on railways daily.

"Railway Minister has become Reel Minister. It’s unfortunate. People have demanded his resignation multiple times, but he shows no shame and continues on.”

Reacting to the Mumbra train incident, Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, called it “an unfortunate incident” and assured strict government action.

“The Railway Ministry will take the necessary steps. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has provided many facilities to Mumbai’s commuters, but the city’s population is growing rapidly. When the load exceeds the working capacity, such situations arise. Nonetheless, it’s tragic, and the matter demands serious attention,” he said.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Monday morning’s rush hour accident in Thane has climbed to four, with 13 passengers falling from a moving local train between Mumbra and Diva stations, officials reported.

Nine injured passengers were admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa. According to a press release from the Thane Municipal Corporation, those onboard were travelling from Kasara to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM).

The deceased include Ketan Dilip Saroj (23) of Tanaji Nagar, Ulhasnagar; Rahul Santosh Gupta; Vicky Babasaheb Mukherjee (34), a Railway Police employee; and one unidentified individual.

