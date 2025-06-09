Maharashtra Congress Demands Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Resignation Over Thane Train Accident

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal |

Nagpur: Maharashtra Congress State chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the local train accident in which four people lost their lives in Thane district.

The Congress leader also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased.

At least four commuters, including a GRP constable, died, and six were injured after falling off a moving and overcrowded local train during the office rush hour on Monday morning.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Sapkal claimed that the Central and state governments were responsible for the local train accident.

He accused the railway minister of being ignorant about improving facilities and demanded his resignation.

In a post on X, Sapkal condoled the deaths and said for the last 11 years, the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai have been listening to empty talk about infrastructure and ease of travel for Mumbaikars.

He said in the name of providing facilities and development, Maharashtra is witnessing a game of awarding tenders and taking commissions.

Citizens have had to pay the price for this corruption with their lives, Sapkal said.

The government should wake up, stop organising events and take immediate steps to ensure Mumbaikars do not lose their lives in local train travel, he said.

