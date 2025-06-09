 Maharashtra Congress Demands Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Resignation Over Thane Train Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Congress Demands Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Resignation Over Thane Train Accident

Maharashtra Congress Demands Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Resignation Over Thane Train Accident

In a post on X, Sapkal condoled the deaths and said for the last 11 years, the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai have been listening to empty talk about infrastructure and ease of travel for Mumbaikars.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal |

Nagpur: Maharashtra Congress State chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the local train accident in which four people lost their lives in Thane district.

The Congress leader also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased.

At least four commuters, including a GRP constable, died, and six were injured after falling off a moving and overcrowded local train during the office rush hour on Monday morning.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Sapkal claimed that the Central and state governments were responsible for the local train accident.

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Read Also
'Modi Govt Selling Dreams Of 2047, Ignoring Present': Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre After Maharashtra's...
article-image

He accused the railway minister of being ignorant about improving facilities and demanded his resignation.

In a post on X, Sapkal condoled the deaths and said for the last 11 years, the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai have been listening to empty talk about infrastructure and ease of travel for Mumbaikars.

He said in the name of providing facilities and development, Maharashtra is witnessing a game of awarding tenders and taking commissions.

Read Also
Mumbai: NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar Condemns Fatal Local Train Accidents, Urges Central Railway...
article-image

Citizens have had to pay the price for this corruption with their lives, Sapkal said.

The government should wake up, stop organising events and take immediate steps to ensure Mumbaikars do not lose their lives in local train travel, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise