Adani's Dharavi Redevelopment Project Addresses Allegations, Ensures Transparent TDR Process Amid Controversy

The spokesperson for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt. Ltd (DRPPL), a collaboration between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government, has accused "vested interests" of attempting to disrupt or delay the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. This initiative aims to fulfill the long-cherished dreams of the people of Dharavi, and the spokesperson alleges that some parties are trying to manufacture controversy around Transferable Development Rights (TDR) generation from the project.

TDR Generation: Policy Background

The generation of TDR within the Dharavi Notified Area (DNA) has been permitted since the Government Resolution (GR) of 2018, further modified in the GR of 2022. These developments occurred before the issuance of the 2022 tender, which the Adanis won. The spokesperson emphasizes that the state government is merely following due process by notifying these changes.

Policy Changes and Transparency Measures

The GR issued before the 2018 tendering process included a provision for selling TDR generated from the project across Mumbai. The GR introduced in September 2022, before the tendering process, made two significant changes, both available for due diligence to all bidders.

Contrary to claims favoring a single entity, the final government notification capped the minimum usage of TDR in other projects at 40%, lower than the 50% mentioned in the September 2022 GR. Additionally, the government's November 7, 2023 notification imposed a cap on the pricing of TDR, restricting the maximum sale price to 90% of the ready reckoner rate of receiving plots to prevent arbitrary pricing.

To enhance transparency, the BMC will develop a portal where TDR generated from the Dharavi project will be uploaded and updated in real-time, ensuring a transparent TDR process. The spokesperson's remarks aim to address concerns and clarify the project's adherence to regulations and fairness in TDR management.

