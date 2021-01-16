Mumbai Crime Watch: Actress accuses Air India pilot of rape, cheating

An Andheri-based model and TV actress has accused an Air India pilot of rape, unnatural sex, cheating. While the woman has accused the 33-year-old pilot of cheating and raping her on the pretext of marriage. While no case has been registered at Oshiwara Police, investigation is underway after which a case may be lodged.

According to a written complaint, the actress has accused a 33-year-old Air India pilot Akshat Sethi for rape and unnatural sex, besides breach of trust, criminal intimidation and cheating. According to the source, the actress met Sethi on a matrimonial site called, wherein he had promised the actress of marriage but never intended to. On the pretext of marriage, Sethi established sexual relations and raped the actress, claimed the complaint letter.

Citing the bad intentions, the actress claimed that she was cheated and hence approached police to lodge a complaint. The victim has also alleged that the accused also threatened her with dire consequences and death if she tried to make a noise about the matter. The accused then allegedly fled from the spot and police are verifying the allegations.