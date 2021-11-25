Activist Anna Hazare admitted to hospital in Pune, condition stable

Social activist Anna Hazare was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune following chest pain, according to new agency ANI reports.

The Medical Superintendent Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Ruby Hall Clinic, added that the activist has been kept under observation and is stable now.

"Just got to know that Shri Anna Hazare has been admitted in Pune hospital he was suffering from some pain he will undergo angiography test. Praying for his recovery", Anjali Damania, anti-corruption activist, tweeted.



“I wish him speedy recovery,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said after seeking a health update.



Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 06:29 PM IST