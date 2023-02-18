e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Accept EC's decision...': Sharad Pawar's advice to Uddhav Thackeray

'Accept EC's decision...': Sharad Pawar's advice to Uddhav Thackeray

Pawar also recalled that the Congress under Indira Gandhi had to choose a new symbol in 1978, but it had no negative consequences for the party.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Sharad Pawar | File
Follow us on

The loss of `bow and arrow' will not make any difference to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as people will accept its new poll symbol, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday.

Pawar, whose party is an ally of Thackeray's, also recalled that the Congress under Indira Gandhi had to choose a new symbol in 1978, but it had no negative consequences for the party.

He was responding to the Election Commission's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the genuine Shiv Sena and bestow the original 'bow and arrow' symbol on it.

'Accept the decision'

"Once a decision is given, there can be no discussion. Accept it, take a new symbol. It (loss of the old symbol) is not going to have any impact," the NCP chief advised the Thackeray group.

He recalled that Indira Gandhi faced a similar situation in the aftermath of the Emergency.

"Congress used to have the 'two bullocks with a yoke' symbol. After they lost it, they adopted 'hand' as the new symbol, and people accepted it. Similarly, people will accept the new symbol (of the Uddhav faction)," the veteran politician said.

(With PTI inputs)

Read Also
Uddhav Thackeray on EC giving Shiv Sena name, symbol to Shinde faction: 'PM should announce end of...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO fulfills dreams of home buyers, conducts draw of 7849 houses

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO fulfills dreams of home buyers, conducts draw of 7849 houses

'MahaRERA is not a monster...We are here to save the interest of homebuyers,': Chariman Ajoy Mehta

'MahaRERA is not a monster...We are here to save the interest of homebuyers,': Chariman Ajoy Mehta

'Accept EC's decision...': Sharad Pawar's advice to Uddhav Thackeray

'Accept EC's decision...': Sharad Pawar's advice to Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains poor, AQI at 249; mercury at 20.8°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains poor, AQI at 249; mercury at 20.8°C

Mumbai: Legal experts differ on idea of serving notices through e-mail, WhatsApp

Mumbai: Legal experts differ on idea of serving notices through e-mail, WhatsApp