'Absconder' notice pasted outside ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's homes in Walkeshwar and Juhu

Mumbai: Days after a Mumbai court declared former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh as a proclaimed offender, a notice in this regard has been pasted outside the former police chief's residences in Mumbai on Tuesday. Last week, a magistrate court had accepted the Mumbai crime branch’s plea to declare Singh and two others in an extortion case registered with them as proclaimed offenders.

The order, pasted outside Singh’s homes in Walkeshwar and Juhu, states that a complaint has been made before the court under the section related to extortion and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the court is satisfied that Singh has absconded or concealed himself to avoid the service of the said warrant.

As per the order, Singh has been asked to appear before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate, Esplanade Court or the investigation officer within 30 days. If Singh fails to appear, the court can start the attachment process of his properties.

The Supreme Court provided Singh protection from arrest in the case after his lawyer claimed on Monday that the former CP is very much in the country. Earlier, the SC refused to hear him before knowing his whereabouts. His lawyer claimed the threat faced by Singh to his life from Mumbai Police as the reason for his remaining hidden. He further stated that Singh could appear before the CBI within 48 hours.

The said case of extortion was registered on the complaint of a restaurateur Bimal Agarwal, who alleged that the accused had extorted ₹11.92 lakh from him. A case was registered at the Goregaon police station and the investigation was taken over by the crime branch. So far, three people, including dismissed API Sachin Vaze and two others, Sumeet Singh and Alpesh Patel, have been arrested in the case.

Multiple FIRs pertaining to extortion have been filed against Singh after he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in March, levelling serious allegations of corruption against the then home minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh.

