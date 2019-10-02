Aaditya Thackeray to file his nomination today

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray will be filing his nomination for the contesting the assembly elections today. The entire Thackeray family is supposed to be with Aaditya while he will be submitting his nomination papers.

Thackeray’s rally will start from Lower Parel’s Shivalay shakha office at Senapati Bapat Marg. He will walk at the rally to Dr. E Moses road via Ganpat Rao Kadam Marg. He will later file his nomination at the Worli hub BMC office at 11 am following the roadshow.

Aaditya is the first among the Thackeray’s to contest an election.