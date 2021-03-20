Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic.
In a tweet he said, “On having mild symptoms of COVID 19, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let you guard down. Please follow COVID protocols and stay safe.”
Aaditya is second minister after a senior minister and veteran Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil, who is also the Jalgaon District Guardian Minister, detected positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Already 25 ministers from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet were infected by the coronavirus but most of them have recovered.
Aaditya on Friday had chaired the meeting for pre monsoon coordination between Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Mumbai Metro III and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation assistant commissioners and Mumbai Traffic Police to ensure mitigation of water logging, route diversions and construction debris before the monsoon.
On Thursday, Aaditya had visited the Tadoba Tiger reserve in the Vidarbha region.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)