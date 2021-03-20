Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet he said, “On having mild symptoms of COVID 19, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let you guard down. Please follow COVID protocols and stay safe.”

Aaditya is second minister after a senior minister and veteran Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil, who is also the Jalgaon District Guardian Minister, detected positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Already 25 ministers from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet were infected by the coronavirus but most of them have recovered.