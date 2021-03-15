IMC’s Startups and Innovation Committee organises “Energising the Startup Ecosystem in Maharashtra : A Conversation with Aaditya Thackeray”

While speaking at the event, Cabinet Minister of Tourism, Environment and Protocol, Government of Maharashtra Shree Aaditya Thackeray, said, to promote more startups and be a startup hub the Maharashtra Government is focused on reforming education to create a questioning generation in order to facilitate more and more innovations and development. The minister firmly believes in strengthening two sectors to promote startups in Maharashtra.

While welcoming the Minister, Rajiv Podar, President, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, "As never before startups are synonymous with innovation, creativity and mass problem-solving capabilities. They are seen as a gateway to India’s dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy. IMC being quintessentially rooted in Maharashtra having its headquarters in Mumbai is committed to play its part to help the government build capacity and resilience for future shocks.