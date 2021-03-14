IMC organises ‘India Calling 2021’ conference

Time for Shareholder Capitalism to Stakeholder Capitalism, said Rashesh Shah, Chairman, Edelweiss Group. Elaborating on it, he added that, Smart infrastructure is now the theme across the countries and especially in India. It will also offer an opportunity to investors around the world to enhance growth in smart and sustainable way. There has been a rebound in the economy in the last couple of months and he believed that in 2021 Indian economy will be back on track.

P. Harish, Additional Secretary (Economic Relations) and Head of Economic Diplomacy and States Divisions, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India spoke on Hydrogen Ecosystem, Green Economy and Green Finance which is going to take root. According to him “The decade with a focus on digital for development will be the decade for the action heading towards the sustainable development goals. Green Bonds globally has witnessed exponential growth over the last few years. This growth has been led by a new class of issuers-corporates, commercial banks and municipalities. Development of the Green Bond market in our country will help in the overall objective of the government and the Central Bank of deepening and developing the corporate bond market in India.”

Both were speaking at the Inaugural Session of India Calling 2021 organised by IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry held on March 12, 2021 focusing on Smart Infrastructure and Green Technology – Mobility and Sustainability.

In his welcome address, Rajiv Podar, President, IMC stated that India is indeed calling to take advantage of the transformation which is underway in India’s way of doing things and explore opportunities to invest in India in smart infrastructure, smart mobility, and green technologies. According to him going ‘Green’ is the only survival mechanism and ‘Sustainability’ is a way forward. Infrastructure must deliver effective smart mobility solutions while encouraging innovation, facilitating a collaborative ecosystem, and meeting sustainability goals. These challenges are part of the rapidly changing landscape of urban mobility, he said.

Dinesh Joshi, Chairman, IMC International Business Committee emphasized that the future of sustainable development depends on three main elements Smart infrastructure, Efficient mobility, green and clean technology, thereby boosting productivity and competitiveness in all sectors and spurring the domestic drivers of growth.