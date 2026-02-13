Aaditya Thackeray Targets Mumbai Mayor Over ‘Bangladesh Focus,’ Questions BJP On Security

Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Friday criticised newly elected Mayor Ritu Tawde for prioritising the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants over pressing civic concerns.

In a post on X, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA said the Mayor’s “entire existence now seems to be about Bangladesh,” while Mumbai continues to grapple with dug-up roads, uncollected garbage, inaccessible footpaths, builder encroachments, and pollution.

Thackeray also questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party, asking how alleged infiltrators entered India and travelled across multiple BJP-ruled states. He termed the situation a “national security failure” and accused the Union government of hiding its inability to prevent infiltration or deport illegal residents.

The remarks came after Tawde ordered a high-level inquiry into the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation following allegations that nearly 270 fraudulent birth certificates were issued to illegal immigrants.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Tawde said an internal review had flagged 267 certificates allegedly obtained by Bangladeshi nationals through fraudulent means, calling it a “significant breach of national security” and evidence of systemic misgovernance within the civic body over the past four years.

“The matter is extremely serious. Issuing bogus birth certificates not only facilitates illegal residency but compromises the security of the country,” she said, adding that the administration is determined to rectify deep-rooted corruption.

The probe was initiated after a mayoral meeting on the presence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals in the financial capital, signalling tighter administrative oversight under the new leadership.