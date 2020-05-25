Aaditya Thackeray says state govt may ease restrictions in staggered manner from May 31

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said that the state government might ease restrictions in a staggered manner from May 31.

While talking to NDTV, Aaditya Thackeray said "We slowly went into the lockdown in Maharashtra. When we talk about opening up, a knee-jerk opening is not the best thing to do. We have to create a medical buffer for asymptomatic cases because coronavirus is not going away soon."

Maharashtra saw its Covid-19 tally crossing the 50,000 mark with the highest single-day infections of 3,041 patients catapulting the number of cases to 50,231, besides 58 deaths.

Aaditya Thackeray while talking about rising cases in the state said that Maharashtra cannot afford to be scared of figures amid the fight against coronavirus.