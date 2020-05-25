Aaditya Thackeray says state govt may ease restrictions in staggered manner from May 31

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said that the state government might ease restrictions in a staggered manner from May 31.
While talking to NDTV, Aaditya Thackeray said "We slowly went into the lockdown in Maharashtra. When we talk about opening up, a knee-jerk opening is not the best thing to do. We have to create a medical buffer for asymptomatic cases because coronavirus is not going away soon."
Maharashtra saw its Covid-19 tally crossing the 50,000 mark with the highest single-day infections of 3,041 patients catapulting the number of cases to 50,231, besides 58 deaths.
Aaditya Thackeray while talking about rising cases in the state said that Maharashtra cannot afford to be scared of figures amid the fight against coronavirus.
He also said that authorities have managed to impede the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai's Worli. "To be honest, the curve would flatten when we identify every case. My constituency was the worst-affected area in Mumbai. We said let's not be scared and let's go and identify cases. Now the doubling rate in my ward is 21 days," Aaditya Thackeray said.
On Sunday, Mumbai reported 1,725 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the number of cases so far to 30,359. The death toll in the metropolitan city rose to 988 after 39 deaths were reported on Sunday.
