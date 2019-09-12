Aaditya Thackeray likely to contest from rural to play safe in Maharashtra Assembly polls: Report

It is expected that Aaditya Thackeray may break the Thackeray’s tradition of staying away from electoral election this time as he may contest the upcoming election. Aaditya’s eyes are on rural Maharashtra to play safe and win in the election.

According to the Sena functionaries, the Worli Assembly segment is the top pick for Thackeray. Because, the segment has Marathi and upper-middle class voters who give more hope for Thackeray to win. Hindustan Times report says that NCP leader and former Worli MLA Sachin Ahir joining the Sena feel that contesting election from rural Maharashtra for NCP leader is risk-free.