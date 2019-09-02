When are Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019? Dates, schedule and more

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s election dates are yet to be announced. However, the tentative span of elections would be from 15-25 October 2019 has been revealed. All political parties including ruling ones are on their toes as the model of code of conduct, and the dates of assembly election could be declared after on-going Ganpati festival, i.e. after September 12. Also, the new chief minister is expected to take oath before October 31.

Sunil Arora, the Chief Election Commissioner is likely to take a meeting with officers of Maharashtra government on September 5 for witnessing the readiness to conduct the elections. According a DNA, ''The Election Commission will make a formal announcement after the proposed review. Depending on the availability of central security forces, the Election Commission will decide poll dates and whether the polling for 288 seats to be conducted in one or two phases,'' senior bureaucrat said.

Severe promotional schemes are being initiated through ruling and opposition parties, for instance BJP candidate and CM Devendra Fadnavis is busy with Maha Janadesh Yatra. He aims to secure 160 seats from 288 seats in assembly. Shiv Sena’s nominee for Chief Minister, Aaditya Thackeray has initiated Jan Aashirwaad Yatra. Nationalist Congress Party who has been facing rough time, promotes itself through Shiv Swarajya Yatra. Whereas, Congress has emerged with Pardaphash Yatra. All these campaigns/yatras has only one motive to ask for immense votes and assuring the beneficiary policies implementation after getting the state power.

The tentative span of October 15-25, 2019 was shared by State revenue minister and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil. While speaking more about it he also informed that code of conduct might be imposed by September 15. State finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar showed collective opinion to that of Patil’s, where he agreed that model of code of conduct would be out by September 12. Also, the state assembly election would be conducted on October 15.

State water resources minister Girish Mahajan proclaimed that the election would take place on October 10 or 13, whereas the model of code of conduct would out in between September 10-15. He spoke that Congress and NCP could not cross more than 50 seats altogether. Similarly, the picture was portrayed by Patil and Mungantiwar, they said BJP would come out with flying colours in state elections too.