No change in seat-sharing formula for Maharashtra assembly elections: Uddhav Thackeray confirms

"There is no change in the seat-sharing formula we have worked out since then," he told reporters here. During a joint press conference addressed by BJP chief Amit Shah and Thackeray in February this year, the two parties said they would contest "an equal number of seats" and leave the remaining for other parties in the ruling alliance. Last week, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said a seat-sharing agreement between his party and ally Shiv Sena will have to be "worked out" for the state polls, due in September-October, as the current situation leaves very few seats for new entrants.

He was responding to a query on whether the two parties would contest 135 seats each and leave 18 seats for smaller allies during polls for the 288-member state Assembly. The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the 2014 state polls separately, but later came together to form the government in a post-poll arrangement that year.